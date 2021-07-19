Report: Karrion Kross Possibly Joining RAW Roster

As we’ve noted, NXT Champion Karrion Kross has worked multiple main roster dark matches as of late, so that officials could get a better look at him, and he also picked up a win over Shelton Benjamin on WWE Main Event. This led to speculation that WWE was planning Kross for a main roster call-up from NXT in the near future, perhaps with the WWE Draft that is scheduled for later in the summer.

In an update, PWInsider reports that there has been a lot of internal talk over the last few days that Kross will be joining the RAW roster soon. There is no word on exactly when Kross might make his RAW debut, but word from at least one source is that he is already listed internally as a heel on the red brand roster. Other sources could not confirm Kross being listed as a heel for the RAW roster, but did acknowledge that there has been talk of him joining the red brand over the last week or so.

There is no word yet on if Scarlett will be coming to RAW with Kross.

