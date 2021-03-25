Report: Keith Lee Not Medically Cleared For In Ring Action

Keith Lee has been away from RAW for well over month now because he reportedly has not been medically cleared for in ring action.

It was reported today by Fightful Select that Lee was sidelined in February for health reasons, and WWE has not cleared him for a return as of this week. This is not a case where Lee simply is not being used for creative reasons. After being sidelined in February, Lee reportedly underwent some testing. There’s no word yet on what came of those tests, but word is that Lee is actively trying to get cleared for a return.

Lee has not wrestled since defeating Riddle on the 2/8 RAW.

Back on 3/18 Lee tweeted the following message to his fans-

“I hear many of you. I see many of the messages. One day, I will explain it all for the ones true to me. For now, know that I more than appreciate the continued support. And WHEN I return, it will be filled with all the love I have for those that represent this #LEEGION”

Stay tuned for the latest on Lee.