Report: Keith Lee’s Elimination Chamber Status Still Up In The Air

Keith Lee’s status for WWE Elimination Chamber is still up in the air. As noted, Lee is advertised for a Triple Threat with Riddle and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley at Sunday’s Chamber pay-per-view, but it was noted during this week’s RAW that Lee was dealing with injuries, and might not be cleared in time.

In an update, there is currently some pushback on Lee because of WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, according to Ringside News. Vince reportedly believes that they have yet to find that “special spark” for the big man.

One source noted that Lee’s promos “have not caught on fire” on the main roster. Lee was also one of the wrestlers that Vince hand-picked to go to the WWE Performance Center for the “big men classes” to work on their skills, showing that Vince believes that Lee still needs some tuning up.