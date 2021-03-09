Report: Kenny Omega Angry At Deathmatch Explosion

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega was reportedly angry after last night’s Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch main event at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. As noted, last night’s match saw Omega retain his title over Jon Moxley. After the match, the 30-minute timer kept counting down to a full explosion of the ring area. Moxley was still down in the ring, with Eddie Kingston covering him to potentially save him from the explosion. It was expected that the timed explosion would be this huge, grand blast, but it was a dud. The lackluster explosion led to a significant amount of negative feedback on social media.

Omega was said to be “furious” at the finale, according to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live. No other details were provided, but Omega was not happy with how the ending went down.

