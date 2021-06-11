Report: Kenny Omega Suffering From Minor Injuries

AEW World Champion, Impact World Champion and AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega is said to be hurting pretty badly right now, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

In addition to a stomach virus from this past week, Omega is also suffering from a deep bone bruise near his tailbone, an athletic hernia, and normal wear & tear on his knees.

Omega also sliced up his hand and needed 7 stitches to close the wound when delivering a belt shot to PAC in the Double Or Nothing main event on May 30, which saw him retain the AEW World Title over PAC and Orange Cassidy. The injury occurred on the fourth belt shot as the AEW belt is especially sharp.

It was noted that Omega has been in a lot of pain while getting through his recent top matches. He noted at the AEW Double Or Nothing Fan Fest that there are days when he wakes up and walks around , thinking that maybe it’s close to the time where he should hang up his boots and retire because his body is feeling worse. He also noted that having real fans in the crowd makes him feel a lot better when he’s performing.