Report: Kenny Omega Wrestling At Impact Plus Event

New Impact World Champion and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is reportedly scheduled to work the upcoming Under Siege special event from Impact Wrestling.

There is no word yet on who Omega will wrestle at Under Siege, but he is booked for the event, according to Wrestling Observer Radio. Under Siege is scheduled to air on Saturday, May 15 via the Impact Plus streaming platform.

Omega defeated Rich Swann in the Title vs. Title main event of Sunday’s Impact Rebellion pay-per-view to capture the Impact World Title. He also currently holds the AAA Mega Title.

Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore has said he expects Omega to honor the commitments and responsibilities that come with being Impact World Champion, and that more will be said during Thursday’s Impact show.

Impact previously announced the Under Siege special event for May 15, the Against All Odds pay-per-view for Saturday, June 12, and the Slammiversary pay-per-view for some time in July.