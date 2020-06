Kevin Owens did not attend today’s RAW taping at the Performance Center, according to Fightful Select. Owens reportedly told officials that he would not be at the next Raw taping after the positive COVID-19 test by a developmental trainee was revealed on Monday.

There is no h eat on Owens and WWE did not pressure him, and he communicated the decision respectfully. They hope he will be back at the next set of tapings but that isn’t set in stone.