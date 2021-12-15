Report: Kevin Owens Signs New WWE Deal

Kevin Owens’ previous WWE contract was set to expire at the end of January, but now Fightful reports that he has re-signed with the company. Details on the new contract have not been confirmed as of this writing, but it’s said to be a multi-year deal.

WWE officials reportedly made an “excellent offer” for Owens to stay, and they are said to be “over the moon” about the former Universal Champion re-signing.

It’s believed that AEW would’ve had interest in signing Owens, but sources there did not believe that the company would have matched what WWE offered Owens to stay.