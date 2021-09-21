Report: King Of The Ring Preview To Air On FOX

FOX is scheduled to air a WWE King of the Ring preview show during the weekend of 10/1 – 10/3, according to PWInsider.

The special is designed to be a preview for the upcoming return of the King of the Ring tournament in WWE, and will air in different timeslots depending on the local market.

It’s been reported that the finals for the 2021 King of the Ring Tournament and the finals for the first-ever Queen of the Ring tournament will be held at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, October 21. The tournaments would reportedly begin in early October, with the SmackDown season premiere and the RAW season premiere episodes. The 30th red brand season premiere was at one point scheduled for the October 4 RAW from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, but that is also the final night of the 2021 WWE Draft, which begins with the October 1 SmackDown from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore. It looks like the SmackDown season premiere will take place on October 8 from the SAP Center in San Jose, but that has not been confirmed.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest.