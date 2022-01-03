Report: Limited Commercials During WWE NXT New Year’s Evil

The WWE NXT New Year’s Evil special will reportedly have limited commercial interruptions.

Tuesday’s NXT New Year’s Evil episode is scheduled to include limited commercial breaks on the USA Network, according to Andrew Zarian of Mat Men.

NXT New Year’s Evil will air next Tuesday live on the USA Network. Here is the current lineup-

–NXT Championship Match: Tommaso Ciampa (C) vs. Bron Breakker

–NXT Women’s Championship Triple Threat: Mandy Rose (C) vs. Raquel Gonzalez vs. Cora Jade

–Championship Unification Match: North American Champion Carmelo Hayes vs. Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong

-Riddle, Wes Lee & Nash Carter vs. WALTER & NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner

-AJ Styles will confront Grayson Waller