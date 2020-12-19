Report: Madison Rayne Leaving Pro Wrestling

Veteran talent Madison Rayne is reportedly leaving the pro wrestling business. Rayne currently works Impact Wrestling commentary with husband Josh Mathews. PWInsider reports that she is leaving the company to take on a new full-time job outside of pro wrestling. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that Impact officials were still looking for Rayne’s color commentary replacement as of last week.

Rayne has worked with Impact/TNA at several times over the years, first signing with the company in 2009. Before that she worked for Shimmer and Wrestlicious, among others. In between her runs with Impact/TNA she’s also worked for ROH and others. She worked for WWE in 2018 to compete in the Mae Young Classic, losing to Mercedes Martinez in the first round. Her third return to Impact came in March 2019 as she reportedly signed a multi-year contract the day after her ROH deal expired. Rayne has been doing commentary since earlier this year. She leaves Impact as a five-time Knockouts Champion and a two-time Knockouts Tag Team Champion.

There’s no word yet on Rayne will finish up with Impact, or who her replacement might be. Stay tuned for updates.