Report: Matt Cardona Working Under A Short Term AEW Deal

As noted, this week’s AEW Dynamite episode saw Matt Cardona make his debut for the company. The former Zack Ryder saved AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes from an attack by The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds and John Silver. Cardona is currently working a five-appearance deal with AEW, according to WrestlingInc. That can change, especially considering how Rhodes and Cardona are good friends, but for now the former WWE Intercontinental Champion is just under a short-term contract with AEW.

Cardona will make his AEW in-ring debut this coming Wednesday as he and Cody team up to face Reynolds and Silver on Dynamite.