Report: Meiko Satomura To Work For NXT UK

Former Mae Young Classic competitor Meiko Satomura is set to start working for the WWE NXT UK brand as a coach and in-ring talent, according to Tokyo Sports.

Satomura announced today that she will begin limiting her appearances with Sendai Girls’ Pro Wrestling, missing upcoming shows as she’s scheduled to travel to England in November for the NXT UK brand. This could be a sign that WWE has another set of NXT UK TV tapings planned for next month at the BT Sports studios in London.

Satomura made her WWE debut in the 2018 Mae Young Classic, picking up wins over Killer Kelly, Mercedes Martinez and Kayden Carter before losing to tournament winner Toni Storm in the semi-finals.