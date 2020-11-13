Report: Miguel Of The Rascalz Possibly Going To AEW

As noted earlier this week, it was confirmed that The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel, Dezmond Xavier) finished up with Impact Wrestling at the last set of TV tapings. Their final match will air next Tuesday as Miguel teams with Impact World Champion Rich Swann to face Wentz and Xavier. It was then reported by WrestlingInc that the group was expected to sign for the WWE NXT brand.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the group received an offer to stay with Impact but it wasn’t that great. The offer came while they had interest from WWE for all three members to work the NXT brand.

While it’s believed that all three will be a part of the next WWE Performance Center Class, those close to the situation report that there’s still talk of Miguel possibly joining AEW. It still seems likely that all three are headed to NXT, but the Observer says there Miguel joining AEW is a possibility.