Report: Miro And Ricky Starks No Longer With AEW

Following Malakai Black’s removal from AEW’s roster page and subsequent confirmation as a free agent, Ricky Starks and Miro have also been removed, signaling their departures from the company.

According to PWInsider.com, Miro and AEW mutually agreed on his exit from the promotion. The former TNT Champion had been absent since Worlds End 2023, and while there had been discussions regarding his return to TV, no creative agreement was reached between him and AEW officials.

Miro had previously requested his release after growing frustrated with his lack of direction in the company. Now, it appears both sides have come to terms on his departure.

Initially, there was uncertainty about Ricky Starks’ status with AEW, but multiple outlets have now confirmed that he is also gone from the company.

Reports from Ibou of WrestlePurists and Fightful Select previously indicated that Starks had requested his release from AEW multiple times, but AEW President Tony Khan had refused to grant it. Starks has not been seen on AEW programming since March 2024 and had publicly expressed that he did not know why he wasn’t being used.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com was told that Starks is 100% “free and clear” to go anywhere else he wishes to perform.

With Starks now officially a free agent, he is expected to draw interest from WWE. Given his charisma, in-ring ability, and past connections with Cody Rhodes, speculation is already swirling about a potential move to WWE.

Both Miro and Starks now join Malakai Black in leaving AEW, and all eyes will be on their next moves as they transition into the free-agent market.