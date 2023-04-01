Report: MLW Release Real1 (Enzo Amore)

According to a report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Major League Wrestling has released Real1. Real1 was known as Enzo Amore during his run in the WWE and has also used the name nZo on the indy scene.

MLW has not officially confirmed the release, but Real1 has been removed from the MLW roster page on the promotion’s website. As of this writing, no details have been given regarding the release.

Real1 was scheduled to challenge Hammerstone for the MLW World Title at Battle Riot V on April 8th. He was also scheduled for their upcoming War Chamber TV taping against Willie Mack.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.