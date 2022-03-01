Report: MMA & Wrestling Star Cain Velasquez Involved In Shooting

MMA and pro wrestling Cain Velasquez was reportedly involved in a shooting that took place near San Jose, California on Monday. San Jose police are currently investigating a shooting that took place in Morgan Hill, CA on Monday, near Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenue. The shooting took place at around 3:14pm local time. One man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and another man was arrested.

Police say Velasquez is involved, but his role in the incident is unclear, according to NBC Bay Area.

For what it’s worth, Santa Clara County jail records show that a Cain Velasquez with the same birth date as the former UFC Heavyweight Champion was booked into jail on Monday. His status is listed “No Bail Allowed” as of this writing. “DOC (Department of Corrections) Intake” is listed as his current Housing Facility, which indicates he was still being processed at the time of the most recent records update on the Santa Clara County government website.

Velasquez was born in nearby Salinas, and lives not too far away in the South Bay area.

Police have asked the public to avoid the area, but no other details regarding the shooting were available.

Velasquez fought MMA from 2006 until his retirement in October 2019. He is a two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion, and retired with a record of 14-3. A longtime pro wrestling fan, Velasquez made his in-ring debut at AAA’s TripleMania XXVII in August 2019, teaming with Cody Rhodes and Psycho Clown for a win over Killer Kross, Black Taurus and Texano Jr. He later worked AAA/Impact’s Lucha Invades NY show at Madison Square Garden that September, teaming with Brian Cage and Psycho to defeat Taurus, Texano Jr. and Rey Escorpion. Cain first worked out at the WWE Performance Center in July 2018, but he signed a deal with WWE in October 2019 and began feuding with current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Cain made his WWE in-ring debut at Crown Jewel 2019 in Saudi Arabia, losing to Lesnar. He then worked a WWE live event in Mexico City on November 30, teaming with Humberto for a win over current Impact World Tag Team Champion The Good Brothers. Cain was set to work the 2020 Royal Rumble but plans were nixed due to an injury, and WWE then released him from his contract on April 28, 2020 along with other budget cuts. Cain returned to AAA this past December at TripleMania Regia II, teaming with Psycho and Pagano for a six-man win over Taurus, Escorpion and LA Park.

Velasquez has been quiet on social media for a while now, and has not publicly addressed the incident as of this writing.