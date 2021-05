WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly is reportedly backstage at tonight’s RAW for a tryout as a producer, according to PWInsider. There is talk that she may be re-hired by the company to work behind-the-scenes.

Holly recently worked as a trainer at Ken Anderson’s The Academy wrestling school in Minnesota, along with Shawn Daivari, but the school is on a hiatus due to COVID-19. She was inducted into the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Class earlier this year.

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest.