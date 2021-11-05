Report: Multiple WWE Talent Possibly Released Due To Not Being Vaccinated

WWE reportedly released multiple Superstars over the COVID-19 vaccine today.

As we’ve noted, WWE released 18 wrestlers earlier this evening – Karrion Kross, Scarlett Boudreaux, “B-Fab” Briana Brandy, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Eva Marie, Keith Lee, Mia Yim, Nia Jax, Harry Smith, Oney Lorcan, Franky Monet, Ember Moon, Trey Baxter, Jessi Kamea, Jeet Rama, Zayda Ramier, and Katrina Cortez.

While WWE Talent Relations head John Laurinaitis issued a company-wide e-mail and said the releases were made due to budget cuts, now Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast reports that the belief within WWE is that possibly 4 individuals were released due to not being vaccinated.

There is no word on who these 4 Superstars are, but we will keep you updated.