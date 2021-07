WWE has internally moved Naomi to SmackDown from RAW, according to PWInsider. There is no word on when the move will be made public or when she will appear on SmackDown.

It’s worth noting that Naomi remains a member of the official RAW roster on the WWE website as of this writing. She was drafted from SmackDown to RAW in the Draft last October.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest.