Report: Naomi’s WWE Contract Expiring Soon

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Naomi has reportedly had recent contract talks with company officials.

Naomi’s current WWE contract is set to expire in the near future, according to Wrestling Observer Radio. She has had recent talks about signing an extension, but there’s no word yet on how far they are with the talks.

As we’ve noted, there was an incident at Monday’s RAW that saw Naomi and partner Sasha Banks walk out on the show, reportedly after leaving their titles with WWE Talent Relations head John Laurinaitis. You can click here for the latest news and backstage reactions on the Naomi – Banks situation.