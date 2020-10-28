Report: New CoronaVirus Outbreak At The WWE Performance Center

There was another COVID-19 outbreak at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this past Friday, according to F4Wonline.com. It was noted that while full details are not available yet, the “outbreak of sorts” happened last Friday and people who were at the facility, whether they tested positive or negative, were asked to quarantine for two weeks due to contact tracing.

There was talk that the people asked to quarantine included people who were booked for tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special, and that parts of the show have to be changed. A source added that no one who is an NXT TV regular has tested positive.

There is still scheduled to be 100 fans at the NXT TV tapings today. Fans were scheduled to be tested for the coronavirus in Winter Park, FL on Tuesday night, and if they passed, they would be allowed to attend tonight’s tapings, which is the normal weekly procedure.