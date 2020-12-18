Report: New NXT TV Series Being Created

A new WWE NXT series is reportedly being planned. Triple H recently assembled a team to oversee a new NXT show, according to Raj Giri of WrestlingInc. Gabe Sapolsky is leading the team. Triple H has given Sapolsky several writers and agents to help him get mre comfortable with writing TV. This is a situation where Triple H is giving Sapolsky the ball as he is a big believer in the former ROH and EVOLVE booker.

The show will apparently be a NXT minor leagues system. It was described as a “NXT for NXT.” It was noted that the biggest challenge so far has been to format the new concept for TV. The original idea was for the show to be akin to another promotion, running in some of the smaller markets that NXT has ran in before. However, with live events likely not returning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the concept is being made into just a TV series.

There’s no word on when the new show will premiere. The original goal was to premiere in early 2021, but the show has been delayed and will likely be delayed again.