Report: Nick Khan Wants WWE SummerSlam To Be A Spectacle, Wants Cardi B To Host

WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan is reportedly the man behind WWE SummerSlam taking place in Las Vegas this year.

It was reportedly Khan’s idea to hold the biggest show of the summer in Las Vegas, and he’s been big on that idea since then, according to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast.

Khan is also big on the idea of SummerSlam being a big spectacle this year. We’ve noted how Cardi B is rumored to be the SummerSlam host, and word is that Khan is also high up on the idea of the rapper hosting the pay-per-view.

It was also said that the goal for SummerSlam this year is to go really big. This is in line with the report from earlier this week that indicated WWE is working on WrestleMania-level plans for SummerSlam. Multiple sources have reported that WWE is looking at John Cena vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as the SummerSlam main event this year.