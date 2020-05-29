Report: Nigel McGuinness Furloughed In April

Nigel McGuinness was reportedly furloughed last month. With Mauro Ranallo and Beth Phoenix doing their NXT commentary remotely, there had been speculation on why Nigel couldn’t do the same. Now it’s being reported by the Wrestling Observer that Nigel has been away because he was furloughed back in April when WWE made multiple cuts and furloughs due to COVID-19. There’s no word yet on when Nigel will be brought back from furlough.