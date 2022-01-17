Report: No AEW “Forbidden Door” Involvement At Royal Rumble

AEW will reportedly have no involvement at the WWE Royal Rumble.

As we’ve noted, WWE is considering at least one “Forbidden Door” entrant for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match later this month. This was reported after WWE announced Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. These reports have led to speculation on WWE possibly working with AEW for a surprise Rumble entrant, with names like Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley rumored.

In an update, Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com reports that there will be no AEW involvement at The Rumble, including surprise appearances from AEW roster members in the Royal Rumble bouts. Meltzer specifically mentioned that Moxley will not be at the show.

The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place on January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis.