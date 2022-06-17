Report: No Apparent Injuries In the AEW Dynamite Road Rager Main Event

The Young Bucks defeated Jurassic Express to become the first two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions in this week’s AEW Dynamite Road Rager main event, with no significant injuries reported.

Nick Jackson’s nose was bleeding at one point, but according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it wasn’t broken, just bloodied.

Christian Cage turned on Jungle Boy after the match, dropping him with Killswitch and a Con-Chair-To. Jungle Boy’s sister and mother were shown early in the show for the ringside angle, in which Christian addressed the two. “You raised a piece of shit,” Christian told Jungle Boy’s mother after the show ended. In reaction, they flipped off Cage.

Fans speculated that Jungle Boy was injured after the show since he was bleeding, however The Observer says that he is not. Security and other personnel gathered around Jungle Boy after the event ended to check him out. To help wipe up the blood, security asked for towels, and AEW President, CEO, General Manager, and Head Of Creative Tony Khan dashed down to the ringside area.

A “stressed” Khan began apologizing to the crowd, according to fans, but he did not elaborate. Medics placed Jungle Boy onto a stretcher and transported him to the back, attended by his mother and sister.

The Observer has established that the whole thing was a set-up and that Jungle Boy, who turned 25 on Thursday, is unharmed. The same may be said for the other Ladder Match contestants.