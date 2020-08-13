Report: No New Contracts For Some Recent WWE Call Ups

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Several of the recent WWE main roster call-ups reportedly have not received new contracts, according to Fightful Select. Many of the recent call-ups are said to be working lighter schedules than they were on the WWE NXT brand, before the COVID-19 pandemic began. It was noted that one WWE source who is a higher-up said that the topic of extending contracts or offering new ones will likely be discussed when things “return to normal” from the pandemic, though that’s much easier said than done.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR