Report: No New Contracts For Some Recent WWE Call Ups

Several of the recent WWE main roster call-ups reportedly have not received new contracts, according to Fightful Select. Many of the recent call-ups are said to be working lighter schedules than they were on the WWE NXT brand, before the COVID-19 pandemic began. It was noted that one WWE source who is a higher-up said that the topic of extending contracts or offering new ones will likely be discussed when things “return to normal” from the pandemic, though that’s much easier said than done.
