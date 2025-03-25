Report: No Plans For Former Faction To Reunite In AEW Despite Recent Segment

MJF fans hoping for a reunion of his former MLW faction, The Dynasty, will have to wait a little longer—if it ever happens at all.

Speculation around a possible Dynasty comeback in AEW gained traction recently following MJF’s on-screen interaction with MVP on AEW Dynamite, where he was handed a Hurt Syndicate business card—a clear tease of a potential storyline involving the new faction. Adding fuel to the fire was the free agency of Alexander Hammerstone, who became available after his TNA contract expired on March 7, 2025.

MJF and Hammerstone were foundational members of The Dynasty in MLW, alongside Grogan, Gino Medina, and Richard Holliday. With Hammerstone now a free agent, many fans began speculating that AEW might bring him in to reignite the group on a new stage.

However, during a Fightful Select Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp clarified that there are no current plans for a Dynasty reunion in AEW:

“With MJF getting the business card from MVP, is there a chance MJF reaches out to Hammerstone and Holliday, reforms The Dynasty to go against Hurt Syndicate? I asked about this and was told that that’s not the plan as of now and that those two are not signed to AEW. I wish they were. I think they’d both be great in AEW.”

As of now, neither Hammerstone nor Holliday are signed to AEW, and MJF’s immediate direction appears to involve MVP and The Hurt Syndicate, rather than reuniting with his old allies.

While The Dynasty remains a fan-favorite faction with potential for a compelling reunion, AEW’s focus appears to be charting new territory with MJF’s evolving narrative.