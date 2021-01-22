Report: No Top WrestleMania Matches Planned As Of Now

WWE officials reportedly have not locked in the top matches for WrestleMania 37 with just 78 days to go until the big two-day event.

The reason there has been no real direction for top WrestleMania 37 feuds on RAW or SmackDown, and because there have been none of the usual rumor reports on plans for the show, is because there are no matches in place, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

It was noted that the top title matches for the RAW brand have not been confirmed. For SmackDown, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns reportedly has two different opponents that are being considered. Despite rumors and speculation, Daniel Bryan is not a lock to challenge Reigns on The Grandest Stage of Them All, and Shinsuke Nakamura is not one of the two names being considered, even after their recent interactions on SmackDown.

On a related note, Ringside News reported this past week that word going around says WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon has “a few of the main matches in his head,” but there is nothing locked in for either night of WrestleMania 37. It was also noted that no WrestleMania creative information is coming down from the top, and that was blamed on Bruce Prichard.

WrestleMania 37 will take place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.