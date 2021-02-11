Report: No Women’s Elimination Chamber This Year

WWE likely no plans for a women’s Elimination Chamber match this year.

The Elimination Chamber PPVs for the past 3 years have included women’s Elimination Chambers, but this year that will not be the case it seems. A WWE creative source said as of this week there were on discussions about holding a women’s match in the Elimination Chamber.

That may change between now and Sunday 2/21 when the PPV is held, it remains to be seen. The only match in the Elimination Chamber announced so far is WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy vs. A.J. Styles vs. The Miz.

Credit: RSN