Report: No WWE Plans For Brock Lesnar vs. Gable Steveson To Happen Soon

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has signed Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson to a contract and he will start with the company when he finishes at the University of Minnesota.

WWE have already started hyping Steveson up in a big way by airing packages during Raw to proclaim that Vince McMahon’s company landed the blue chip recruit. That is the extent of their plans at this point.

Steveson will train to become a WWE Superstar in a remote facility while he finishes up his time at the University of Minnesota. He still has a lot to learn when it comes to transitioning his incredible amateur wrestling skills into the sports entertainment world.

A report came out that WWE is already planning Brock Lesnar vs. Gable Steveson in a “passing-of-the-torch” like moment. The idea of that match excited a lot of fans, as it should. While that pairing isn’t out of the question, it is also nothing WWE is planning right now.

Ringside News reached out to ask about any future plans for Brock Lesnar vs Gable Steveson.

A WWE source said the following to RSN; WWE “can’t plan two straight weeks of RAW. You think we’re planning Brock vs Gable already?” Obviously, the idea of WWE planning anything that far out is not a reality right now.

Gable Steveson could become a huge Superstar in WWE, but it is still very early in his career at this point. We have not even heard that he has trained in a WWE ring. He has a ton of experience on the wrestling mat, just like Brock Lesnar. Steveson vs Lesnar might be a dream match for some, but WWE isn’t making any solid creative plans for the Olympic standout just yet.