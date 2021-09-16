Report: NXT Announcers Not Allowed To Mention Rick Steiner’s Name In Bron Breakker Debut

WWE NXT announcers were reportedly not allowed to say Rick Steiner’s name during the debut of Bron Breakker this past Tuesday night.

As noted, the son of Rick Steiner and nephew of Scott Steiner debuted this past Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 with a win over LA Knight in the opener. He then had a face-off with new NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa to close the show.

In an update, it was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the NXT announcers were not allowed to say Rick Steiner’s name. There was a “Dog Faced Gremlin” line by Vic Joseph, which was a reference to Bron’s father.