Report: NXT Bringing Back Halloween Havoc Next Month

Next Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will be the final taped show for the time being, according to PWInsider. NXT is scheduled to resume live broadcasts beginning with the September 14 episode, which will feature the wedding of Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis.

The Halloween Havoc theme will be brought back for one of the live NXT episodes in October. It looks like this would be the episode on Tuesday, October 26, but that has not been confirmed as of this writing.

The first-ever NXT Halloween Havoc event was held on October 28, 2020.

