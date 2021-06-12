Report: NXT Officials Want Samoa Joe Back

WWE released Samoa Joe back on 4/15 along with other budget cuts but now Fightful Select reports that he could be headed back to the NXT brand, at least if talents there have heard things correctly.

Multiple NXT wrestlers and staff members say that they heard NXT officials, not anyone specific, have been interested in bringing Joe in. There have been pushes within WWE to bring back some of the recently released wrestlers, and Joe is one of those.

Multiple sources in the company and one outside of the company have heard that NXT officials want to bring Joe back as a wrestler. He had been working as a RAW commentator at the time of his release. There is no word yet on if a deal has been reached or even offered to Joe, but it’s heavily speculated within NXT, and some believe the return will happen.

Joe originally signed with WWE to work NXT in May 2015. The former two-time NXT Champion came to the main roster on RAW in January 2017. He has not wrestled since February 2020 and was doing RAW commentary for months before April’s release.

