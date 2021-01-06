Report: NXT Talent Was Scheduled To Be Brought To SmackDown Last Friday

WWE reportedly canceled a NXT talent’s call up from last week’s SmackDown right at showtime. WrestleVotes reports that the call up was written into the main event segment with Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens and Jey Uso.

The unnamed wrestler is said to be on tonight’s NXT New Year’s Evil card, but it’s not clear if the debut was pushed back one week or scrapped altogether.

Stay tuned for more on the potential call up. Here is the full report from WrestleVotes-