Report: NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships Reportedly Coming Soon

The Wrestling Observer reports that plans call for new NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships to be introduced soon. No other details were provided.

This week’s NXT featured Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler retaining the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships over Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai but the match ended in controversy and led to Adam Pearce arguing with William Regal. Regal then announced that on next week’s show he will have an announcement to change NXT forever.

It is not clear if Regal’s announcement will be on the new women’s tag team championships but stay tuned to PWMania for the latest updates.