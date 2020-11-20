Report On AEW Dynamite Ticket Sales and Update On Dynamite – NXT Viewership

– This week’s AEW Dynamite opened with 975,000 viewers (526,000 in 18-49 demo) for the Young Bucks vs. Top Flight match, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

AEW’s main event which featured Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks drew 722,000 viewers (428,000 in 18-49 demo) while NXT with Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley drew 675,000 viewers (182,000 in 18-49 demo).

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is also reporting that two days before this week’s AEW Dynamite, there were less than 180 tickets sold out of 650 tickets available. In an effort to boost ticket sales, AEW offered a non-contact autograph session for ticket holders and gave ticket holders the first opportunity at buying tickets for the December 2nd event. AEW managed to get 450 in the building between 400 paid tickets and 50 sponsor tickets.