Report On AEW & Impact No Longer Working Together

The working relationship between AEW and Impact Wrestling is reportedly over. AEW’s “Forbidden Door” to Impact began last December as AEW World Champion Kenny Omega began appearing on Impact TV, but the relationship ended with last Saturday’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view, according to Ringside News.

Bound For Glory saw AEW star Christian Cage drop the Impact World Title to Josh Alexander, who immediately lost the strap to Moose, who was cashing in his “Call Your Shot Gauntlet” opportunity. There will be no rematch for Cage, and there’s no talk of anyone in AEW challenging Moose.

A source in Impact noted to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the original report might not be 100% accurate as Cage dropping the World Title at Bound For Glory was the end of the story that began last December. This was said to be the plan since the spring. It was noted that the door is open for the two companies to do more together, but nothing is planned for the short-term as of now.

Cage did not work this week’s Impact TV tapings in Las Vegas, and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers have not been used on AEW TV for several weeks.

We noted earlier this month how AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker and former Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, who just dropped the title to Mickie James at the pay-per-view, had approached company officials on both sides to pitch ideas for a feud, and also for a tag team with the two linking up. There is no word on if AEW and Impact officials are considering more plans for the future, but we will keep you updated.