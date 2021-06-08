Report On Big E’s Status On WWE SmackDown

With Aleister Black being released from WWE, Big E is now left without a feud on Friday Night Smackdown.

Vince McMahon hasn’t signed off on a new storyline for Big E just yet and that’s why Big E wasn’t on last week’s show, according to RingsideNews.com.

The belief is that Big E is not in danger of getting lost in the shuffle. Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co noted the following about Big E:

”Big E is one of McMahon’s favorite people and ‘he will always find something for him to do,’ according to a source in the company.”