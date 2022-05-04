Report On Favorites To Win At WWE WrestleMania Backlash

WrestleMania Backlash is this Saturday, and that means WWE is gearing up for their new season. Blowing off all their WrestleMania feuds so they can clean the slate. That doesn’t mean everything will go as it did at WrestleMania though.

Bobby Lashley v. Omos (with MVP)

Oddsmakers think this one is pretty clear-cut. The WWE is going to back the new big man. Omos, now paired with a manager in MVP who should take him to new heights, is the clear and overwhelming favorite in this match.

Omos is given -333 odds, or an implied 76.9% chance to get revenge for his WrestleMania loss. Meanwhile, Lashley is given +200 odds, or an implied 33.3% chance to once again reign supreme.

Wrestler Odds Implied chance Omos -333 76.9% Bobby Lashley +200 33.3%

Happy Corbin v. Madcap Moss

This is yet another situation where oddsmakers believe WWE will put over a new young star. After the two broke up shortly after WrestleMania it’s been clear that the company believes in Moss and his future. The odds certainly reflect that.

Moss is given -189 odds, or an implied 65.4% chance to get his first pay-per-view win since coming up to the main roster. Meanwhile, Corbin is given +125 odds, or an implied 44.4% chance to get the win and recover from his loss to McIntyre at WrestleMania.

Wrester Odds Implied chance Madcap Moss -189 65.4% Baron Corbin +125 44.4%

Edge v. AJ Styles

Oddsmakers believe that this match will put an end to the Edge and Styles feud. After his win at WrestleMania, oddsmakers have Rated-R superstar once again defeating The Phenomenal One.

Edge is given -161 odds, or an implied 61.7% chance to win and end this feud. Meanwhile, Styles is given +120 odds, or an implied 45.5% chance to get a win and even the score.

Wrestler Odds Implied chance Edge -161 61.7% AJ Styles +120 45.5%

Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro v. The Bloodline

It’s been a long time since anyone in the Bloodline took a loss, especially Roman Reigns, but that’s what oddsmakers expect on Saturday.

Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro are given -189 odds, or an implied 65.4% chance to get the victory to kickoff the feuds that will likely carry the WWE over the next few months. Meanwhile, the Bloodline is given +125 odds, or an implied 44.4% chance to get the win.

Reigns’ last loss by pinfall or submission, even in tag team action, on a televised event was against King Corbin at TLC in 2019. Since then, his only losses have come in the Royal Rumble match or by DQ.

Team Odds Implied chance Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro -189 65.4% The Bloodline +125 44.4%

Cody Rhodes v. Seth Rollins

Oddsmakers expect this feud to end here. After his not surprising surprise return at WrestleMania, Rhodes defeated Rollins. Oddsmakers expect the same result on Saturday.

Rhodes is given -278 odds, or an implied 73.5% chance to get the victory. Meanwhile, Rollins is given +200 odds, or an implied 33.3% chance to pull off the upset and keep this feud going just a little longer.

Wrestler Odds Implied chance Cody Rhodes -278 73.5% Seth Rollins +200 33.3%

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

This is the safest bet all night. Rousey is as big a favorite as one could possibly see ahead of her match against Flair.

Rousey is given-700 odds, or an implied 87.5% chance to win the tile. Meanwhile, Flair is given +360 odds, or an implied 21.7% chance to win the title.

Of course, Rousey was also given -700 odds to win at WrestleMania and was subject to the biggest upset of the night. So, while Rousey is the massive favorite here, don’t discount Vince McMahon’s ability to throw a curveball.

Wrestler Odds Implied chance Ronda Rousey -700 87.5% Charlotte Flair +360 21.7%

Written by Kyle Newman of OddsChecker.com