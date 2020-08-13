Report On How AEW Handled Fan Attendance At Dynamite

AEW fan Jessi Davin was in attendance at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL for last night’s AEW Dynamite event. Davin shared some details about her experience at the show and mentioned that it was a closed-set with her receiving an invitation from a “non-wrestling” connection. Davin also talked about safety measures that were taken:

For those wondering: no. They don’t allow fans. I happen to have a very non-wrestling-related connection that happened to get me this opportunity. It’s still a closed set! pic.twitter.com/dDRJ6EVBFx — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) August 12, 2020

Parties were grouped together and socially distanced between each group. They had it planned out beforehand because they had to know who was coming. Do not let the camera angle fool you. I felt very safe and so did my husband. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/dZiHXXgetF — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) August 13, 2020

They had people monitoring and correcting people’s mask-wearing all night. Here is mask patrol getting in my shot lol pic.twitter.com/qVxRnuup14 — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) August 13, 2020

Groups of families were seated together. Sectioned were laid out beforehand and the rest was taped off. Mask enforcement was there correcting people’s masks placement the entire night. https://t.co/16Qk8dF2TL pic.twitter.com/0veT48yNma — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) August 13, 2020