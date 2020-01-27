Report On Sasha Banks Missing The Royal Rumble, Names Backstage At PPV

– PWInsider.com is reporting that Sasha Banks was internally listed as a Royal Rumble competitor over the weekend. Sasha did not appear in the match and the belief is that Kelly Kelly took her spot.

According to Fightful.com, the word is that Sasha wasn’t cleared to compete. At this time, it’s unknown was the injury is or when she will return to action.

– PWInsider.com is reporting that the following names were backstage at the Royal Rumble:

Undertaker, Kane, Big Show, Xavier Woods, Rhea Ripley, Ruby Riott, Ember Moon, and Nia Jax.