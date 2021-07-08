Report On Ticket Sales For AEW’s Events In Chicago Including All Out

Pre-sale tickets were made available on Thursday for the AEW All Out PPV event in Chicago on Sunday, September 5th 2021. Tickets were also made available for AEW Dynamite on September 1st and AEW Rampage on September 3rd.

Twitter account @WrestleTix noted that All Out’s pre-sale tickets sold out. There are still plenty of seats left for Dynamite and Rampage as of Thursday afternoon.

Pre-sale tickets can be purchased using the code AEWNOW.