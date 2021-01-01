Report On Vince McMahon Changing His Mind During Match Where Chelsea Green Was Injured

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was reportedly very indecisive who the winner of the Fatal 4 Way Survivor Series qualifier should be back in November when Chelsea Green got hurt.

As noted, Green suffered an injury in the match but she was reportedly planned to win and qualify for the pay-per-view. Liv Morgan ended up winning after plans were changed mid-match due to Green’s injury.

In an update, Fightful Select now reports that Vince, after Green suffered the injury, then called for Natalya to win the match. He reportedly changed his mind from Natalya to Tamina Snuka to be the winner, but then went with Morgan, who ended up winning.

There’s no word on what led to Vince changing his mind multiple times during the match.