Report On When WWE Will Return To Saudi Arabia

WWE will hold their next event in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, February 19, according to Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian. There is no word yet on the name of the event.

WWE last ran the Kingdom on October 21, 2021 for the Crown Jewel event, which was headlined by current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, plus the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament and the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament. That event was held at Mohammed Abdu Arena on The Boulevard in Riyadh.

WWE and the Saudi General Sports Authority announced in 2018 that they were entering into a 10-year strategic multi-platform partnership to support the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative, which is the Kingdom’s social and economic reform program. The deal called for two events to be held per year, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced delays in 2020 and 2021. WWE visited Saudi Arabia for Greatest Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel in 2018, Super ShowDown and Crown Jewel in 2019, and Super ShowDown in 2020, then Crown Jewel this past October.