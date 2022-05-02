Report On Which Wrestling Stars Are Earning The Most On Cameo

A new report by Casumo reveals the celebrities that have increased their rates the most on the video recording platform, Cameo since 2021!

Diamond Dallas Page is one of the most profitable wrestlers on Cameo with a +8% fee increase since 2021!

Side hustles are something celebs have in common with all of us. When celebrities aren’t grazing our screens or dazzling the audience on the stage or even scoring the winning touchdown of the season, they earn some extra money on the side by creating personalized video messages for fans on Cameo, an app that allows fans to commission celebrities to record a message for themselves, their colleagues, and their friends for any special occasion. But which individuals are the highest paid on the app?

By analyzing the 20 most reviewed celebs per Cameo category (actors, athletes, creators, comedians, musicians, and reality TV celebs), Casumo ranks the top 20 most profitable celebrities based on the percentage increase of their rates compared to a year ago.

The top 20 athletes with the highest increase or decrease in rates on Cameo are:

Rank Name Sport 2021 Rate ($) 2022 Rate ($) % increase/decrease 1 Drew Brees American Football 448 744 66% 2 Brett Favre American Football 249 397 60% 3 TJ Lavin BMX 150 221 48% 4 Bruce Buffer Sports announcer 228.25 298 25% 5 Tony Hawk Skateboarding 190.29 249 20% 6 Pete Alonso Baseball 190.4 249 20% 7 Johnny Damon Baseball 76.34 100 18% 8 Dolph Lundgren Martial Arts 299 347 16% 9 Scott Hanson NFL TV show host 199 221 11% 10 Ray Lewis American Football 298 328 10% 11 Diamond Dallas Page Wrestling 119 128 8% 12 Pat Hughes Sportscaster 60 60 0% 13 Matt Hardy Wrestling 110 109.67 0% 14 Ric Flair Wrestling 496 496 0% 15 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Basketball 497.39 496.13 0% 16 Hacksaw Jim Duggan Wrestling 74.75 74.42 0% 17 Eric “Badlands” Booker

Badlands Chugs Competitive Eating 74.75 74.42 0% 18 Brian Scalabrine Basketball 98.66 97.92 -1% 19 Sean Avery Ice Hockey 69.77 69.20 -1% 20 LaVar Ball American Football 132.56 127.95 -3%

4 out of the top 20 athletes featured on the list are WWE wrestlers with Matt Hardy charging almost $110 for a personal video, whereas Ric Flair’s rate comes up to a whopping $496 per video!

In fact, Richard Morgan Fliehr, known professionally as Ric Flair is one of the most profitable WWE wrestlers on Cameo. Given that he posts two personalised videos per day, the retired WWE legend can earn up to $362,000 per year!

Commenting on the research, a spokesperson at Casumo, says: “People who either want to surprise a friend with a birthday message, pump someone up with a pep talk, or even cheer a loved one up with a couple of cheesy jokes have found the ideal way by commissioning their favorite celebs on Cameo. However, some truly recognizable and stunning stars have their video-making services available for the right price. Our research revealed how much celebs have increased or decreased their prices since 2021 so with a little research, any gift-giver should be able to find a fun and memorable Cameo to fit their budget.”

Click here to see the full top 50 list where the likes of Tony Hawk, Paul Chuckle, and AKON are included.