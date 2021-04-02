Report On Why AEW Is Not Using Ivelisse

Ivelisse has not been making appearances on AEW programming as of late.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW has not used her because there was an issue between her and a few of the coaches. While they haven’t been booking her, she also hasn’t been let go yet.

It was noted that Ivelisse was on a per-event deal and not a full-time contract.

Ivelisse made an interesting comment on her AEW status this week but deleted the post soon after. A fan asked about not seeing her on AEW TV as of late, and she responded-

“If only I could speak”