Report On Why AJ Styles Hasn’t Been On WWE RAW The Past Two Weeks

AJ Styles and Omos were originally scheduled to face RK-Bro for the RAW tag team titles on the October 25th edition of WWE RAW but the match was pulled from the show. Omos appeared by himself on RAW over the past two weeks and Styles was not part of either show.

In regards to Styles being absent from television, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following:

“AJ’s got a non-injury medical issue, is what I was told. I’m sure he’s gonna yell and scream about it at some point, but that is what they said. A non-injury medical issue.”