Report On Why Leon Ruff Won The North American Title

The belief is that Leon Ruff winning the North American title on this week’s WWE NXT was meant to be a “comedy gag” and to enforce the idea that Johnny Gargano is a “cursed” champion. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following:

“It’s not like they bring the guy in and he wins the title on the first night and they create a star, which actually, you know with all the people they have that actually wouldn’t be the worst idea in the world, you know and coming in and first night in and winning a championship it’s done rarely and it can be done to get a guy over instantly. This was not designed to make Leon Ruff a star or anything like that.”

(quote courtesy of RingsideNews.com)